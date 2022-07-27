Find my husband’s killers, slain officer’s widow asks police

A police constable who was attacked by machete-wielding assailants at a checkpoint at Kiwumpa Villag along Kampala-Gulu highway in Luweero District in broad daylight was laid to rest in Kyaitamba A village, Kijura town council Kabarole District with his family asking the armed Force to expedite investigations and find his killers.

Ronald Busingye, 35, sustained multiple cuts on the head but died shortly after being rushed to Luweero Hospital while his colleague, Josephat Twinamasiko, survived with serious injuries before he was transferred to Kampala for specialized treatment.

PC Busingye’s widow, Ms Phionah Likicho said the government owes the family a clear explanation on circumstances under which her husband was killed and also start supporting the family, especially his four orphans.

Ms Phionah Likicho with some of the orphans

"I am still wondering how my husband was killed at a traffic checkpoint. I’m told he was in a traffic police uniform yet I knew him as a Field Force Unit (FFU) officer. We (the family) need a clear explanation. We also want government to look for the killers and take care of the orphans," she said.

"Does police support to family of deceased officers stop at food (maize flour and beans) and the casket?” she wondered before adding: “I would like to know any other package they give to officers who died on duty."

Ms Likicho said PC Busingye is survived by four children, two of whom are hers with the youngest being seven months old. She asked the police to support the orphans until they complete their education.

According to her, Busingye met his death two days after he was transferred from Mpigi District.

His father, Mr Robert Mugume said Busingye joined the police force 12 years ago after completing senior four.

“My son has been the sole breadwinner of the family and he was just planning to build me a house for me. Let the government look for the killers because my son died on duty. We also want support because he has left young children and I don't know who will fund their education," he said.

Mr Alex Katimbo, a friend from Luweero District, said he last talked to PC Busingye at 11am, two hours before he was murdered and one of his colleagues left fighting for his life. The assailants also made away with two guns.

Deceased: PC Ronald Busingye

"The day he was transferred he called me to go and pick him. I took him to Luweero police station. On Monday, he called me saying he had been assigned to start working with traffic on road checkpoints but several minutes later I received a phone call announcing his death," Mr Katimbo said.

Looking for killers

A joint security force of police and the army on Monday spent the night combing Luweero town and its surrounding areas for the suspects.