Policeman killed at Gulu-Kampala road checkpoint, another seriously hurt 

One police officer has been confirmed dead and another left fighting for his life following a broad-day attack by armedmen at a traffic checkpoint on the Gulu-Kampala highway.

Savannah Region Police Commander, Mr Ignatius Otong confirmed the Monday afternoon attack by unidentified assailants in which the officers’ guns were also stolen.

“We have lost one police officer and the other is fighting for his life at the Hospital. The attackers robbed two police guns and are on the run. The incident happened at 1pm on Monday July 25, 2022,” he said briefly.

According to Mr Otongo, a joint security team made of the army and police is pursuing the thugs.

Police said the assailants emerged from the bush and attacked the armed police officers attached to the traffic police checkpoint at Kiwumpa village on the Gulu-Kampala highway in Luweero District.

Kabale policeman murdered at EC office, gun stolen

The police have identified the deceased police officer as Ronald Busingye attached to the Police Field Force Unit in Luweero District while the injured police officer has been identified as Joseph Twinamasiko.

Mr Abusafu Kawuma, a farmer who witnessed the attack said” I was digging in my garden that is about 200 meters away from the police checkpoint when one of the female police officers came to me running. She had pulled off the police uniform and asked me to help her with the T-shirt that I was putting on. I quickly gave her with the T-shirt before she disappeared.”

The suspects had earlier set ablaze a Semi- truck trailer that had packed at the police checkpoint.

Mr Moses Ssemander, a boda boda rider claimed that he witnessed the scuffle between the police officers and the machete wielding thugs but quickly sped off in fear.

The police checkpoint at Kiwumpa village is approximately 4kms from Luweero Town on the busy Kampala –Gulu highway in Luweero District.

Meanwhile residents at Kiwumpa village are in fear after learning that the thugs could be hiding within Luweero armed with the two police guns.

Ms Rebecca Nassiwa, the Sub County Councilor for Piida parish, Kiwumpa village on Monday said the residents are in fear following the attack.