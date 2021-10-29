Fish exporters apologise for Nile Perch ban proposal

A fisherman carries a Nile Perch at Entebbe. Uganda churns out at least 447,000 metric tonnes of fish, with Nile Perch contributing about 86,463 metric tonnes of total fish catch, and earns $153 million (about Shs548 billion) annually in exports. Photo |  File 

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

[email protected]

What you need to know:

  • After the exporters under the Uganda Fish Processors and Exporters Association (UFPEA) made the proposal while in Parliament last week, a section of the public took to social media to condemn the move.

Fish exporters have apologised and retracted their proposal made to Parliament to ban domestic consumption of Nile Perch.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.