Fisherman drowns in Lake Albert while hiding from soldiers

By Andrew Mugati More by this Author

By Alex Ashaba More by this Author

One fisherman died while another one survived on Wednesday in Buliisa District when the duo failed to swim on Lake Albert while ‘‘they had gone to hide their fishing boats in fear of arrests and their gear being burnt by the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) forces.’’

The deceased has been identified by locals as Bolitho Ochowun Uledhere, 55, who drowned in Lake Albert at Wanseko landing site.

The accident survivor, Mr Kahwa Yolamu explains that his colleague drowned after he failed to swim, from a hide-out, about 20metres to the shore, following a Wednesday morning FPU crackdown on fishermen using illegal fishing gear on Lake Albert.

“I had discouraged him from swimming but we later changed the plan. When we were about to reach the landing site, we lost control and we had no help. I clung to a tree branch which I held but I was unable to save him,” he said.

Ochuwun was a resident of Parombo Town Council in Nebbi District, but after retrieving his body, it was taken for burial in Uduk I Village in Ngwedo Sub County, Buliisa district.

During the Wednesday operation, over 20 illegal fishing boats were burnt and several others dismantled by the instruction of FPU commander, Lt Col Dick Kaija.

Advertisement

Lt Col Kaija asked local leaders to ‘‘sensitize fishermen around the lake to embrace recommended fishing gear that intends to conserve the lake from fish depletion.’’

At the beginning of this month, the FPU started operations aimed at taming illegal fishing on the water body.

Fishermen speak out

Mr Kahwa john, a fisherman and a resident of Katanga Village said: “President Museveni wants only rich people who have money to benefit from fishing because they can afford these recommended fishing gear.”

According to fishermen, recommended boats and nets cost over Shs12 million which unaffordable to most.

Mr Mujuni Gilbert, a boat owner at Walukuba landing site said the government is trying to technically remove them from the lake and make them poorer.

In Ntoroko district, fishermen are also suffering similar problems after their fishing boats were destroyed by FPU soldiers.

Most of the affected fishermen in Ntoroko are those recdently affected by floods after rising water levels from Lake Albert submerged over 2,000 households in Kanara Sub county.

The Buliisa District Fisheries Officer, Mr Ngongahi Philips Kutegeka said welcomed the FPU operation.

“We have been waiting for this operation for long and we bless it since we all want fish. This program is pro-people,” he said.