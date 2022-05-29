Fishermen at Nkose landing site ground their boats over engine theft

Over 50 fishermen at Nkose landing site in Mazinga Sub County, Kalangala District have suspended fishing activities for the last two weeks over the theft of boat engines.

Mr John Ssembuule, the secretary for fishermen at the landing site said that in the last two months, 10 boat engines have been stolen from them and two lives lost.

Mr Ssembuule revealed that the pirates who attack them come while equipped with guns and pangas and raid them, especially during night hours. They accuse fishermen from Tanzania of being involved in these attacks.

“We decided to stop fishing activities until the government gives us an assurance for our safety, we do not know why this issue of stealing our engines is continuing to grow without any of our leaders raising an alarm to address the matter,” he said.

Mr Ssembuule alleges that the attackers come when they even have the names of the specific boats they want to rob of its engine.

Mr Badru Walugembe who owns boats at the Nkose landing site said that he can no longer send his boats into the water after two boat engines were stolen from him.

“I cannot continue sending my men into the water because it is risky, I risk losing my engines and my workers,” Mr Walugembe said. According to him, the boat engine costs between Shs10m and 12m.

Mr Matia Kyagulanyi, another fisherman, said that they have tried to ask the government to find a solution to this problem but in vain.

Bashir Kakooza said that they are currently jobless yet they have families to look after.