Fishermen push for factory in Kalangala

Fishermen help soldiers to remove immature fish from a container at Kachanga Landing Site, Lulamba Parish, Bufumira Sub-county in Kalangala District in January last year. Fish dealers have expressed displeasure at the way the fishing business is being handled. Photo | File


By  Sylvester Ssemugenyi

What you need to know:

  • While meeting the top district leadership, fish dealers expressed displeasure at the way the fishing business is being handled.
  • They said they are losing a lot of money to investors or traders who dictate fish prices without factoring in they costs incurred.

The fishing communities in Kalangala are pushing for the construction of a fish processing factory in the district.

