Five arrested as authorities halt soil dumping in Lake Victoria

One of the truck drivers that was arrested by the Environment police on December 9, 2021 over dumping soil in Lake Victoria. PHOTO/EVE MUGANGA

By  Eve Muganga

What you need to know:

  •  According to residents, trucks have been ferrying murrum and dumping into the lake for about one month.
  • Mr Tonny Acidri , the Nema deputy spokesperson said five people have been arrested and two trucks impounded.

Authorities in Katabi Town Council have halted activities at a construction site in Kitubulu on the outskirts of Entebbe Town where a developer was dumping soil into Lake Victoria.

