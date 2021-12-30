Five children killed, others injured in festive season

The children died under different circumstances. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Monitor Reporter

What you need to know:

  • In Kibuku District, police are hunting for assailants, who killed a 32-year-old businesswoman and injured her daughter, aged 4.

 At least five children have been killed and several others injured across the country this festive season.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.