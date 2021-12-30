Five children killed, others injured in festive season

At least five children have been killed and several others injured across the country this festive season.

The first incident happened in Ntooke Village in Kayunga District on Monday when a 27-year-old mother hanged her daughters, aged two and six, before she committed suicide inside their family house following a brawl with her husband.

Mr Fred Ssematonya, the village chairperson, said the woman, only identified as Nakato, and her husband, Mr Patrick Kasimbi, a boda boda rider in Kayunga town, have been involved in a long-standing domestic brawl coupled with countless separations.

“The woman returned to her matrimonial home six months ago after spending about seven months away,” Ms Teddy Namulindwa, a neighbour, said.

Ms Zaina Damusanga, the officer-in-charge of Bukuloto Police Post, said investigations indicate that Nakato killed the daughters before hanging herself .

Another incident occurred in Fort Portal City where a 36-year-old resident of Kidukuru Cell Karambi Ward, North Division was arrested on allegations of killing a two-year-old girl and injuring other two children.

Police identified the deceased as Angel Faustine, a daughter of Mr Francis Kasami. The injured were Elijah Nsereko, 1, a son of Ms Deborah Nagawa.

The other is Irene Namara aged 10, and daughter of Ms Rose Kabasita, all residents of Kidukuru Village.

The Rwenzori West police spokesperson, Mr Vincent Twesige, confirmed the incident yesterday, saying the suspect used an axe and a machete to kill the deceased and also injure others on Monday at around 9am.

“The suspect found the children playing in the compound of Ms Nagawa before killing one and injuring the two,” Mr Twesige said.

Ms Nagawa said by the time the incident happened, she was bathing.

“I was in the bathroom when I saw him (suspect) with a panga cutting my son, Nsereko and friend, Namara. I immediately dressed up and moved out to save them,” she said.

Ms Nagawa said the suspect cut her son on the neck before he proceeded to cut Namara on the head and on both arms.

Both Nsereko and Namara are admitted to Maranatha Children’s clinic and Virika Hospital, respectively.

“The children started making an alarm, which attracted the neighbours, who came to their rescue and tried to disarm the suspect, who had a machete,” Ms Nagawa said.

She said when residents took away the machete from the suspect, he picked an axe which he used to hit Faustine on the head. Faustine was pronounced dead a few minutes after arriving at Virika hospital.

Mr Twesige they have already launched an investigation into the murder and attempted murder.

“We are investigating the motive of the suspect because it is not yet clear. We are not certain whether the suspect had a land wrangle with the family of the deceased and other injured victims,” he said.

Police are also investigating murder of Mary Nakyanzi, 3, a resident of Nakifuma, Nagalama in Mukono District.

The incident happened yesterday at about 1am. Police said the suspect handed himself in shortly after the incident.

He later led the police to a banana plantation where a knife was recovered, and it has been taken to the government analytical laboratory, Wandegeya, for analysis.

In Masaka, shock gripped residents of Kyamuzimba Village on the night of December 23 after fire gutted houses, killing a one-year- old toddler .

Police identified the deceased as Saadi Yibanda, a son of Ms Sarah Nakanoni.

Mr Jamil Mukasa ,the chairperson Kitunga Village, which neighbours Kyamuzimba, said he suspects the fire could have been caused by a burning charcoal stove left unattended to.

The southern regional police spokesperson, Mr Muhammad Nsubuga, said some of the victims are receiving treatment at Kalisizo Hospital.

“We have started investigating the cause of the fire, but we also caution our people against leaving burning charcoal stoves in their houses when they are going to sleep ,” he said.

Killing in kibuku

In Kibuku District, police are hunting for assailants, who killed a 32-year-old businesswoman and injured her daughter, aged 4.

The deceased, who was attacked on her way home on Christmas Day at about 10pm, was a resident of Bulyampiti Village in Kabweri Sub-county. Bukendi North police spokesperson Immaculate Alaso said the attackers cut the deceased on the neck using a sharp object, killing her instantly, before cutting her child.

“The child survived with deep cuts and was taken to Budaka Health Centre,” she said. Ms Alaso blamed rampant domestic violence on abuse of children rights.

*Compiled by Alex Ashaba,Fred Muzaale, Malik F Jjingo & Fred Wambede.