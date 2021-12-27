Kayunga mother, two daughters found dead

Police in Kayunga District in central Uganda are investigating a case in which a 27-year-old mother and her two daughters, aged two and six, were found hanging in their house on Monday.

Mr Fred Ssematonya, the LCI chairperson Ntooke village where the incident happened, said the woman, only identified as Nakato and her husband, Patrick Kasimbi, a boda boda rider in Kayunga town have been involved in a long-standing domestic brawl coupled with countless separations.

"The woman returned to her matrimonial home six months ago, after spending about seven months away," said one of the neighbors, Ms Teddy Namulindwa.

She said the couple had a fight this morning before Kasimbi left home at around 9am.

Their younger daughter was reportedly playing outside the house with a doll when her mum called her inside the house.

"The mother who was in the house called the child and she abandoned the doll at the neighborhood and ran back home," Ms Namulindwa said.

However, moments later Ms Namulindwa says she saw smoke emanating from the house and that when she ran to see what had happened, she found the three hanging by separate ropes.

Police were contacted and the bodies were taken to Kayunga hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Ms Zaina Damusanga, the Bukuloto police post in charge said their preliminary investigations indicate that Nakato hanged her daughters before committing suicide following a domestic brawl.

In Uganda, Gender Based Violence (GBV) is perceived as a critical national problem with severe, long-term negative impacts on the physical, sexual, and mental wellbeing of the survivors, family, and community.