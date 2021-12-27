Kayunga mother, two daughters found dead

Relatives and neighbors gathered at the home where a woman is said to have hanged her two daughters before committing suicide following a fight with her husband on December 27, 2021. PHOTO/ FRED MUZAALE

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • Although government says it’s committed to addressing GBV issues, the Uganda Police Annual Crime report 2020 indicate that GBV cases are on the rise across the country.

Police in Kayunga District in central Uganda are investigating a case in which a 27-year-old mother and her two daughters, aged two and six, were found hanging in their house on Monday.
Mr Fred Ssematonya, the LCI chairperson Ntooke village where the incident happened, said the woman, only identified as Nakato and her husband, Patrick Kasimbi, a boda boda rider in Kayunga town have been involved in a long-standing domestic brawl coupled with countless separations.

