Five express interest in Kumam leadership race

Five people have expressed interest in the race for the leadership of Kumam cultural institution as they seek to break away from the Iteso Cultural Union (ICU), which is currently without a leader after the death of Emorimor George Osuban in February.

The Kumam speakers living alongside the Iteso in the districts of Soroti, Kalaki and Kaberamaido have in the last one decade demanded to break away from the ICU, and have their own cultural leadership under the Won Ateker Papa Me Kumam.

The Kumam

Historically, the Kumam came into being after intermarriages between the Iteso and Langi.

The chairperson of the Kumam cultural heritage electoral commission, Mr Charles Ekemu Ekwamu, told this paper yesterday that five people have picked forms expressing their interest to contest for the position of Won Ateker Me Kumam (king for the Kumam).

He identified the possible candidates as Mr Joseph Amuli from Igoria Clan in Kaberamaido District, Mr Michael George Egunyu from Ikarok-Abal Clan based in Soroti, Mr Robert Ewangu from Atek-Asili Clan based in Kalaki District, Mr Rafael Otaya from Ikarwok Akisim Clan based in Soroti and Mr George Williams Egweu from Ikarwok Alametori Clan based in Kaberamaido.

Mr Engunyu is a retired teacher, former Soroti Municipality mayor and a two-term Soroti District chairperson.

Mr Otaya is a retired tutor at Soroti Core Primary Teachers’ College. He aslo worked at Soroti Municipal Council.

Mr Egweu is a retired teacher and a member of Kaberamaido District Service Commission.

Mr Ewangu is a businessman based in Soroti City.

Mr Ekwamu said the council of elders has started vetting the possible candidates by visiting and scrutinising their homes.

“We want the process to give us receptive candidates acceptable to the community, that is very key in this process,” Mr Ekwamu said.

Mr John Silverstone Edyangu, the vetting team leader, said the exercise is geared at getting someone who is acceptable to the public.

“We are delighted that the process is going on well without any blockades being registered,” Mr Edyangu added.

He said the most recent attempts failed because of legal processes that had not been met to enable the process go on.

He said the Kumam cultural heritage constitution allows an adult from 18 years above to contest as long as he is a Kumam by birth, has a minimum of O-Level education, a well-established home in the village and not an active politician.