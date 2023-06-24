Five family members hacked to death in Masaka

Five people from the same family have been hacked to death by unknown assailants in Masaka district.

Residents of Kijonjo Village, Kamwoozi Parish, Buwunga Sub County, Masaka District woke up to the shock of the death of the family that happened around 2am on June 24.

Police in Masaka have identified the deceased as Emmanuel Muteesasira,57, his wife Proscovia Ndagaano, 52, Beatrice Nakalyango ,13 their daughter and two grandchildren, Shivan Nakasagga,5 and Robert Kayemba,2 .

SP Twaha Kasirye, the acting Southern Regional Police Spokesperson said a team of detectives have been dispatched to the scene to investigate the matter.

“At the moment I cannot say anything about that incident until our detectives visit the scene and give us a report,” he said.

Mr Francis Kimuli, the Masaka District speaker told Monitor this morning that the deceased members of the family were peaceful.

“This family [of Emmanuel Muteesasira] had no conflict with any one whether related to land or any other thing. We pray that the machete-wielding thugs who tormented us in 2021 are not making a comeback,” Mr. Kimuli said.

Between July and September 2021, machete-wielding attackers wreaked havoc in Masaka sub region killing at least 26 people, mostly elderly persons and injured some 14 others.

The attackers who were hitting their victims with blunt objects on the head, used to strike between 8pm and 6am, taking advantage of the covid-19 curfew.

Some suspects including two MPs, Mr. Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) and Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) were arrested and later arraigned in court over various charges.

The two legislators who on February 13 secured bail after spending 17 months on remand , are facing seven charges including murder, attempted murder, terrorism and abetting terrorism.