Five UPDF soldiers detained after three civilian suspects escape from custody 

Five Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers have been arrested after three civilian suspects escaped from a military detention facility where they had been held since November 2023.

Richard Aliganyira, 34, Chris Ruweez, 25, and Bashir Kasaijja, 31, are said to have escaped from UPDF’s Mountain Division headquarters at Muhooti barracks in Fort Portal City where they had been detained for months following their arrest on charges of aggravated robbery.

The public information officer of UPDF Mountain Division and Operation Shujaa, Maj Bilal Katamba, said the escapees were slated to appear before the division court-martial on a yet to be assigned date to face charges of aggravated robbery.

“Yesterday (Tuesday) three suspects escaped from our detention facility at Mountain Division headquarters Muhooti. They were to appear before the Division court-martial. Efforts are underway to apprehend them but we have already notified our security agencies to work together to see that they are re-arrested,” he said.

Although specific details of the escapees’ alleged offense remain undisclosed to the public, five soldiers who were on night duty on the day of the escape have been taken into custody for questioning.