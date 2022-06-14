Five-year fish project in Apac to create 400 jobs

The government has urged residents of Apac District to embrace the five-year aqua-park project to reap from its investment opportunities.

The project, with an investment portfolio of Shs6.3 billion, is expected to create 400 jobs, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries.

The government –European Union (EU) financed project sits on 556 acres in Onekgwok and Teboke villages, Tarogali Parish in Ibuje Sub-county.

The project coordinator, Mr Paul Omanyi told Daily Monitor on Sunday that under the first phase, at least 81 fish ponds with production capacity of 2,000 tonnes per cycle of six months, iceplant with capacity of 70 tonnes per day, and multi-species hatchery of five million fingerlings per cycle per month will be constructed.

He said one fish pond will be one acre, and others will be 0.5 and 0.2 acres .

“Considering the pond production of 2,000 tonnes and hatchery of five million, this will translate into annual revenue of more than Shs40b hence local economic development,” Mr Omanyi said.

He said the ministry has initiated procurement to contract a local firm to mobilise the community to investment in the project.

Mr Omanyi said the contractor with support of the district technical team and the community will mobilise materials and equipment to start construction.

“The contractor will deploy critical staff on ground and ensure the office is fully operational and submit for approval the statutory local government permits and licenses,” he added.

The project is expected to promote environmentally sustainable commercial aquaculture.

While welcoming a team from the Agriculture ministry last week, Mr Alex Ogota, the Ibuje LC3 chairperson, reaffirmed availability of land, willingness and support of the project-affected communities.

The government officials were in the area to introduce the project supervisor – Print Central Engineering Ltd.

Mr Jacob Jonga, the Apac deputy Resident District Commissioner, urged the community to embrace the project to uproot poverty from their households.

He warned that the government will deal harshly with anybody who tries to sabotage the project.

“Whether you like it or not, this project will continue for the good of everyone,” he said.

Mr Jonga, however, pledged to ensure that all the concerns related to the project are addressed for smooth implementation.

Mr Martin Athiyo, a representative of Hardscreen Logistics Ltd, the contractor hired to design and build the aquaculture park, assured the government of quality work.

“Whatever we have written during our bidding, we shall deliver. We promise you that there won’t be any shoddy work,” he said.

Mr Caesar Odur, the chairman of Teboke Village, earlier said the government should expedite the project implementation.

Background

In 2018, residents of Onekgwok and Teboke villages offered 556 acres of land to the government for the implementation of the project. Ms Joyce Ikwaput Nyeko, the Commissioner Aquaculture Management and Development, now the acting director Fisheries Resources, told EU representatives during the site visit in March 2020 that they had already compensated all the affected people.

Mr David Russell, the then EU chief technical adviser, called for transparency during the project implementation. “EU by its nature gives a lot of money but they demand accountability for it,” he said. The Ministry of Finance tasked the contractor to do a good job. “We all need value for money. Without it, there is no project,” the ministry’s desk officer for EU-funded projects, Mr William Tukamuhabwa, said. He added: “So, we appeal to every stakeholder who is involved in this project to ensure that this project is done effectively and it is a success.”