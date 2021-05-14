Former Busiro South MP contestant arrested over extortion of Shs77m

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

Former Busiro South parliamentary candidate, Paul Owor alias Hustler King has been arrested alongside three others on allegations of extorting US$22,000 (about Shs77 million) from a Chinese businessman.

The four are currently detained at Central Police Station, Kampala.

It is alleged that Owor and his accomplices extorted money from a Chinese businessman promising to secure the release of his colleagues detained on allegations of manufacturing fake agro-chemical products.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the arrest and said: "Owor claimed that he was one of the best lawyers in Kampala City and would help secure his (Chinese businessman’s) colleague’s release if he gave them money they would use to beat the police system. Their mission failed."

Early this week, police in a joint operation with Ministry of Agriculture raided a factory in Ntinda and seized fake agro-chemicals valued at around Shs500m. They also arrested and detained three people on offences of dealing in expired and unregistered pesticides.

The suspects’ colleagues failed to secure their release legally before they were allegedly approached by Owor and his alleged accomplices; Emmanuel Wandabwa, Anthony John Wapowo and Muketa Patel.

They asked for money, part of which would reportedly be used to bribe police officers.

"Owor and his group attempted to secure the release of the suspects but failed. The Chinese businessman put them on pressure to refund the money or he uses tough measures to recover it. They had already spent part of the money," ASP Owoyesigyire said.

Fearing for their lives, they allegedly went to Jinja Road Police Station where they revealed their dealings and sought help and protection.

However, police detectives arrested them on allegations of extortion.

ASP Owoyesigyire said they are hunting for the Chinese businessman who gave Owor and his group money to bribe police officers in order to release suspects.



