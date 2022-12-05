Former CJ Odoki tips lawyers on offices

Former Chief Justice (CJ) Benjamin Odoki has advised lawyers on the importance of having respectable offices.

“Lawyers should stop operating from bufundas (clumsy offices) and instead have modern chambers,” Justice Oboki said last Friday during the commissioning of ABMAK Associates, Advocates and Legal Consults building in Kampala.

He also scoffed at some lawyers whom he said operate from very small offices that he referred to as “garages”.

“Some lawyers operate in garages, which make clients to lose credibility and trust in them hence losing on business,” he said.

To that effect, the former head of Judiciary applauded the chambers of ABMAK for meeting the required standards under the Advocates (Inspection and Approval of Chambers) Regulations 2005, which require each advocate to have separate offices for privacy during client interviews.

“I am commending you for setting yourself apart as people who will change Uganda,” Justice Odoki said.

Mr Hakim Muwonge, a partner at ABMAK Advocates, said they have been able to achieve what they have because of partnering and understanding the objectives of their clients.