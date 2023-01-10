Former minister Sezi Mbaguta dead – family

Former state minister for public service Prisca Sezi Mbaguta has died, a very close family source told Monitor on Tuesday.

According to the family source who preferred anonymity, the veteran politician who for a better part of her life served in different key government offices between 1980-2016 "died in her sleep aged about 77 from her home in Kampala."

By midday January 10, family members were setting up for a meeting to discuss funeral proceedings for Ms Mbaguta who was a state minister for 10 years in President Museveni's government since 2006, and a one-term woman Member of Parliament (MP) for Rukungiri District from 2011.

However, one of Ms Mbaguta’s infamous moments came in 2016 when she said “teachers complaining about better pay should resign.”

Nearly three years earlier, she had suggested tabling a motion in parliament for teachers to put on uniforms. This was long before she and then public service minister Henry Muganwa Kajura survived a censure in 2014 over alleged pay roll irregularities.

Further defying the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, Ms Mbaguta’s parliament epoch ended at the 2016 polls that were nullified by court leading to a 2018 by-election where she came third- losing as an independent candidate with less than 1,000 votes.