Former NEMA boss, Dr Tom Okurut dies after brain surgery

Former National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) executive director, Dr Tom Okurut is dead, the Authority announced Sunday.

Dr Okurut was at the helm of the environment policing body for 10 years, having been appointed in 2011.

"We have just learnt of the untimely passing of Dr Tom Okia Okurut, who was the Executive Director of NEMA from 2011 to 2021. We shall share details in due course," NEMA posted on their social media platforms.



Speaker Anita Among eulogised Okurut as a dedicated servant of our nation "who unfortunately left us after undergoing brain surgery. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace."

Dr Okurut, who joined Nema in 2011, handed over office to Dr Akankwasah Barirega on September 1, 2021 after the expiry of his two non-renewable terms of office.