Former Ntare school headteacher, Humphrey Ahimbisibwe succumbs to cancer

Former Ntare School head teacher, Mr Humphrey Ahimbisibwe, has died at the age of 69, Daily Monitor has learnt.

Ahimbisibwe succumbed to cancer of the colon on Thursday morning at Divine Mercy Hospital in Mbarara City, his sister, Ms Jovlet Twesigye Kyokusiima, said.

“Our brother has been battling cancer of the colon, which killed him today at 8am. The news was shocking because of the personality that we have had in him. It is so saddening that our family has lost Ahimbisibwe, our mentor and family head,” said Mrs Twesigye

Ahimbisibwe was born in 1952 in Bumbaire Sub County, Igara East Bushenyi District.

He started school at Bumbaire Primary school and finished his primary education at Ruyonza School before joining Ntare School, where he spent six years in Ordinary and Advanced levels of studies. After his secondary school education, Ahimbisibwe went to Makerere University for Bachelor of Education with Science.

After studies in 1977, as a young boy, Ahimbisibwe had a short stint of two years at Kyebambe Girls Secondary School, where he started his career as a teacher of physics.

He worked in schools including Kyebambe Girls SS in Kabarole Ntare School in Mbarara, Kashaka Girls SS, Muntuyera High School Kitunga, Ruhinda SS, Bweranyangi Girls SS. He was the only male head teacher of Bweranyangi Girls SS in Bushenyi district.

Ahimbisibwe retired from public service at his former school, Ntare School in Mbarara, which he left in 2010 after seven years and seven months.

During his time, Ahimbisibwe devoted his energy to the classroom, rising from a classroom teacher to head teacher of some of the country’s best schools. Due to his work ethic and commitment, he left all schools he headed better in infrastructure, games and sports, discipline and academics.

He will be buried on Saturday at his home in Kashaka, Mbarara district and he is survived by four children and one wife according to family.



