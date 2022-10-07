Fort Portal City clerk arrested over abuse of office

The Fort Portal City clerk, Mr Moses Otimong has been arrested on orders of Deputy Inspector General of Government (IGG), Ms Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe on charges of abuse of office.

Mr Otimong was arrested on Thursday evening from the IGG office in Fort Portal City after being summoned by the deputy IGG.

The IG spokesperson, Ms Ali Munira, said Mr Otimong will be investigated on the allegations of absenteeism from office and failing service delivery to the people.

“Today, we had an engagement with the public at Booma in Fort Portal City on issues of service delivery and addressing issues of corruption but unfortunately, Mr Otimong who is the accounting officer was not present neither did he delegate anyone,” she said on Thursday.

During the session, the public made several allegations against him but he was not available to make an explanation for the allegations.

“The accounting officer has a role to play in ensuring there is service delivery but when people are looking to perform but the responsible person is not there it affects everything in any office,” she said.

Prior to his arrest, Mr Otimong said he was attending meetings in Kampala with permanent secretaries in the ministry of defence and local government but when they were contacted, they denied any scheduled meeting with him.

Mr Otimong was summoned to come back to Fort Portal and on his arrival, he was arrested after being interrogated at the IG office in Bukwali.

“We ordered the District Police Commander to arrest him and Friday he will make a statement as investigations go on. When he is found guilty, he will be held accountable,” she said.