Fort Portal City leaders decry wetland degradation

Fort Portal City leaders attribute the ongoing degradation of wetlands and river banks in the area to the government's failure to gazette them, hindering their ability to enforce measures against encroachment.

The leaders also highlight challenges in implementing President Museveni's directive to halt wetland degradation due to the absence of an inventory of all existing wetlands in the city, allowing encroachers to continue their activities unchecked.

Mr Joseph Kiiza Mashuhoko, the Mayor of Fort Portal City North Division said: "Our wetlands in both North and Central Division of Fort Portal City are not gazetted, and that is why people have continued to build in wetlands and encroach on river banks. Our technical personnel have continued to approve building plans in wetlands, contrary to the presidential directive.”

Mr Peter Kusemerwa, the Town Clerk of Fort Portal City North Division, echoed similar concerns regarding the challenges faced in enforcing laws to prevent wetland degradation.

"Someone in wetlands challenges you when you take them to court because, you don’t have the evidence to show it is the wetland yet it’s not gazette," he said.

Mr Kusemerwa also highlighted the need for proactive measures, asserting that the city must ensure wetlands are gazetted.

Fort Portal's Deputy Resident City Commissioner, Mr Emmanuel Businge, acknowledged the persistence of challenges despite the presidential directive to halt wetland degradation saying some responsible officers are failing to fulfill their duties.

However, in a bid to rehabilitate the degraded wetlands and river banks in Fort Portal City, local leaders, in collaboration with development partners, on Wednesday launched a comprehensive plan geared towards restoring some of the degraded wetlands.