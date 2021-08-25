Four dead, five hospitalized after Mbale accident

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

Fourpeople have died on spot in a motor accident along Mbale –Tororo road in Mbale city on Tuesday.

The Elgon Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, confirmed the accident saying ‘‘the deceased and victims were knocked dead by a speeding FUSO Reg No UAQ094W.’’

Although police said three people died immediately, Mr Cassium Magoba, a resident said the dead included two boda boda riders and two pedestrians.

“The deceased were all knocked and stepped on by the Fuso,”Mr Magoba noted.

The injured admitted at Mbale regional referral hospital with with severe injuries have been identified as Silas Wauma, 28, Felix Waduwa, 26, Eva Wabwire, 32, Charles Kitui, 25 and Twaibu wafuba, 63.

‘‘A Fuso Reg No UAQ094W rammed into the boda boda riders who were carrying passengers, “ Mr Taitika said.

Mr Taitika explained: “The Fuso Reg No UAQ094W and Double cabin Reg NO UBB 664Q were both heading to Tororo by the time of the accident. The FUSO vehicle was behind and developed a mechanical problem before ramming into the boda boda riders who were carrying passengers. ”

People carrying one of the victims at the Bus park in Mbale City along Mbale-Tororo road on August 24. OLIVIER MUKAAYA

Police identified one of the deceased as Stephen Woniala, 52, a resident of Budadiri Town council, Sironko District while natives sneaked away two dead bodies after the accident.

‘‘Police is tracing the remaining bodies for post-mortem,” Mr Taitika said.

Meanwhile, a police officer attached to Traffic in Bulambuli District was reportedly knocked by a speeding vehicle, leaving him in critical condition.

Mr Taitika said: ‘‘Police Constable (PC) Benerad Atwama, 39, was manning a check point along Mbale-BUlambuli- Moroto road in Bunamube village when he was knocked by a speeding double cabin Reg No UAY.’’

Last week, A Police officer in-charge of the canine section (dogs) at Sironko Central Police Station was knocked dead by a speeding vehicle at Kota Trading Center on Mbale- Moroto Road.

The deceased, Rogers Tidewa, 34, was riding a police motorcycle heading for duty when the driver of the truck lost control and knocked him, according to an eye witness.