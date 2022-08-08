Four nominated for Busongora South by-election in Kasese

Four candidates were fully nominated on Monday to contest in the Busongora South county by-election in Kasese District.

At least six other candidates were yet to be nominated by the Electoral Commission (EC) in the exercise expected to end Tuesday ahead of the August 18 poll.

Kasese District EC returning officer, Mr Ismail Takih Atwijukire, first nominated Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Mr Jackson Mbaju who won the appeal case in the High Court in Kampala on June 21.

Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate Mr Aloysius Baguma Kighema’s nomination followed much later in the day. Mr Baguma was flanked by Kasese woman Member of Parliament (MP) Ms Florence Kabugho and FDC vice chairman western region, Mr William Nzoghu, among others.

Mr Baguma vowed to pressure government to release the Omusinga Charles Wesley Iremangoma of Rwenzuru Kingdom and his guards arrested in 2016.

“The rights of humanity need to be restored in the country," Mr Baguma added.

DP nominee Ms Bernadette Businge promised to focus on advocacy for funds to improve agriculture and service delivery.

By press time, independent candidate Ms Doreen Izagiire had also been cleared to stand bringing the total number of Monday nominated candidates to four.

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party aspirant Mr Thembo Mujungu is expected to be nominated August 9 at 9am.

The other candidates who showed interests and picked nomination papers include Mr Juma Munezero of ANT, Mr David Mulindwa Isimbwa (Ind), Mr Frank Asiimwe Barozi (Ind), Mr Apollo Kabogere (Ind) and Mr Julius Bwambale Ruboya (Ind).

The by-election for Busogora South County came after the seat fell vacant on June 21 when the Court of Appeal ruled that Mr Gideon Thembo Mujungu (NRM) was irregularly elected following a petition by his rival Mr Jackson Kathika Mbaju.