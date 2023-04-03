Four NUP supporters granted bail

The Makindye based General Court Martial has released four people out of the 32 supporters of the National Unity Platform Party (NUP) currently on remand at Kitalya Prison on charges of unlawful possession of 13 pieces of explosive devices.

The four include Ronald Mayiga, Richard Njobi, Kenneth Kamya and Shafic Ngobi.

The court chaired by Brig Gen Freeman Mugabe has ruled that the sureties that were presented by the four were substantial while other suspects did not present substantial sureties.

While granting the four a cash bail of Shs500, 000 with their sureties a noncash bond of Shs2million, court also ordered them not to go beyond Kampala and Wakiso districts and that they should report to court twice a month every after fourteen days as to when required in court.

Court also warned the four that breach of any bail terms will lead to automatic cancellation of their bail.