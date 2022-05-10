Four UPDF impersonators held in joint operation

Four suspects, who have been posing as officers of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), were arrested yesterday in a joint security operation in Rubaga Division, Kampala.

The UPDF spokesperson for First Division-Kakiri, Maj Charles Kabona, told Daily Monitor that the arrest followed a public outcry of increased cases of night robberies by people in military uniforms.

Maj Kabona said the suspects were extorting money from the public.

“We used our intelligence and our officers from Rubaga battalion who conducted an operation in Rubaga Division. A ring leader of the group was arrested and he took us to homes of his colleagues whom he has been working with,” he said.

Maj Kabona said preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects have been putting on army uniforms with different ranks and conducting illegal patrols on highways, townroads as well as executing house robberies.

He added that the ring leader has been involved in several criminal acts and was on the army’s watch list.

“After his arrest, we called the old Kampala police to process a search certificate to be able to conduct a search from his two rented homes where he had two wives in Rubaga Division,” he said.

Maj Kabona said several criminal equipment were found, including a machine that prints counterfeit dollars, fake dollars worth Shs5 million, one hand cuff, two police teargas canister, six pairs of army uniform, one army jacket, one military ceremonial uniform, two army ranks one for captain and another for Major, five pairs of military shoes, one military bag, LC1 stamp, passport, National Identity Card and driving permit.

“We have started a serious investigation into this matter and we are going to find out the source of these military equipment,” he said.

He said the suspects shall be detained at first division court martial in Kakiri as investigations into the matter continue.

