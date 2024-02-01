France injects Shs3.2 trillion into Ugandan projects

The French Embassy says it will continue funding several projects in Uganda some of which are also supported by the World Bank and European Union despite the fallout over the passing of the Anti-Homosexuality Act.

In an interview at his residence in Kampala on Tuesday, French Ambassador Xavier Sticker said the EU position on Uganda’s anti-homosexuality legislation doesn’t affect France’s commitment to assisting Ugandans in need of development assistance.

“The France and EU positions are well known. It doesn’t result in our commitment to partnering with Ugandans being affected in the sense that we have no decision regarding development assistance….We hope the law will take its course and we shall see what decisions will be taken,” he said.

Mr Sticker said the French Development Agency (AFD) is injecting Euros 800m (about Shs3.2 trillion) into 17 ongoing and new projects in water and sanitation, energy, transport, urban development and promotion of the private sector in the country.

He said these include the Kampala Lake Victoria Water and Sanitation Project, which includes the Katosi Water Treatment Plant costing 225m euros (Shs928b), and the third phase of the Kampala Water and Sanitation Project costing 45m euros (Shs185b).

Others are the South-West Water and Sanitation Project, which includes extension of water from River Kagera to Mbarara and Masaka cities that will cost Euros 120m (Shs495b).

The French ambassador added that the Isingiro Water and Sanitation Infrastructure Project entails the distribution of water to the rural parts of Isingiro District and the refugee settlements of Nakivale and Oruchinga.





Energy sector

In the energy sector, France is funding the construction of the Masaka-Mbarara transmission line, which will cost 37.1m euros (Shs152.4b), and the rural electrification of Western Uganda for 51.2m euros (Shs210b). They will also finance the feasibility studies for the mini-hydropower plants in West Nile for 1.5m euros (Shs6b). They are also providing technical assistance to UEGCL for hydro power plant operation and assistance in modelling and optimising River Nile power generation at 0.85m euros (Shs340m).

The rehabilitation of the Kiira-Nalubaale and Maziba hydro power projects will be done using a loan and grant from AFD and the European Union.

In the transport sector, Mr Sticker said they are financing the construction of the Kampala-Jinja Expressway using a 90m euros soft loan from AFD and a 90m euro grant from the European Union. Under the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Urban Development Programme, he said they are injecting 40m euros. They will also be funding the Convention for Mayors for Sub-Saharan Africa and providing Technical Assistance to facilitate access to clean energy and wetlands protection.