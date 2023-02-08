Freedom City stampede: Police to arrest more suspects as court defers Abitex trial

Court yesterday heard that police are in the process of apprehending more suspects over the New Year eve stampede at Freedom City Mall in Kampala that left at least 11 people dead.

The revelation was made by the state attorney, Ms Carol Apio when the case in which music promoter Abbey Musinguzi, commonly known as Abitex, together with Elvis Francis Jjuuko, a businessman appeared before Grade One Magistrate at Makindye Court for the mention of their case.

“Investigations in this matter are still ongoing and we are going to apprehend others still at large,” Ms Apio said.

The trial Grade One Magistrate, Mr Igga Adiru adjourned the case to March 7 for further mention.

The suspects’ lawyer, Mr Erias Lukwago also asked court to compel the state to expedite the process since the state knows who the suspects they intend to arrest are and where to find them.

“The incident happened here at Freedom City, the owner is known, the people who operated are known and we understand some even report to police but they are never arrested. We pray that they proceed with the arrests of those people and they are brought to court so that the charge sheet is amended and we can proceed with the hearing,” Mr Lukwago argued.

Background

Prosecution alleges that Abitex, Jjuuko and others still at large, as the organisers of the New Year event on December 31, 2022, and January 1, 2023, at Freedom City Mall in Namasuba, Wakiso District, in a manner of rash or neglect, as to endanger human life, caused the death of 11 people and harmed two by making abrupt announcement to revellers to move out from the venue to the parking yard to watch fireworks display.

The prosecution accuses Abitex of closing other outlets of the venue, leaving only one small exit which could not allow the more than 20,000 people move out easily or safely, hence causing the death of some of them.

The deceased include Daniel Kibuuka, Ibrahim Kizito, Hakimati Nazama, Viola Nakanwagi, Mary Namyalo, Hadja Nakakande, Shafik Mwanje, Margaret Nakatumba, Brain Musenero and Najura Kawusala. Those injured are Aruna Buyondo and Sauda Nakalega.

It’s alleged that before 2023 could be ushered in, the emcee at the Freedom City Mall event announced and asked the revelers to move out and watch the fireworks display, thus causing a stampede.



Preliminary investigations show that given the small exit, revelers, mainly children, fainted and died in the process. Some died on the spot, while others died later in health facilities where they had been taken for treatment.

