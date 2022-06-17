Fresh fighting erupts in Bunagana

Intense fighting yesterday erupted between the M23 rebels and the Congolese army as the latter sought to recapture Bunagana Town on the border with Uganda, which fell into enemy hands on Monday.

There were no immediate details on fatalities, injuries or territory loss, but a deluge of Congolese refugees into Uganda, a continuation from a week ago, threatened to overwhelm officials and humanitarian responders.

In Kisoro, a Ugandan district bordering both the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda, Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Shafique Sekandi said they had banned Ugandans from crossing into the DRC or no-man’s land separating the two countries due to the fluid security situation. As he spoke, loud blasts of artillery and gunfire rang out from across the border. In response, Uganda massed troops to secure the frontier and in readiness tackle spill over of the battle.

M23, a rebel group that Kinshasa says is propped by Rwanda, first temporarily captured Bunagana at the end of March before UPDF troops from the 25th and 35th battalions swiftly beat them back, forcing the attackers, who had overrun Congolese army, to flee past Chanzu with heavy casualties.

However, the insurgents launched a lightning attack on the weekend and had by Monday morning captured Bunagana again amid reports that UPDF soldiers strategically deployed in Uganda on hills overlooking the seized Congo town for unexplained reasons eportedly withdrew on Thursday.

The reports prompted DR Congo Parliament to reject ratification of security and other agreements signed between their country and Uganda, among them the joint Shuja operation against Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels, and call out First Son and UPDF Land Forces Commander, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who has a plethora of pro-Rwanda tweets, for allegedly backing the M23 fight.

In a tweet reply, Lt Gen Muhoozi questioned how he could possibly be accused of working against Congo when he is superintending the ongoing Operation Shuja that aims to stop the slaughter of Congolese citizens in North Kivu by ADF and other subversive elements. With the three-party accusations gaining traction, at Bunagana border on Ugandan side, irate refugees assailed two men they suspected to be M23 rebels who had infiltrated them. The duo was hospitalised by press time. RDC Sekandi on Wednesday said traffic was diverted after M23 rebels closed the frontier on Congo side after capturing Bunagana amid a fluid security situation.