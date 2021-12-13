From talking ducks to scary croissants: 2021's weirdest news

Science was rocked in September by news that ducks can talk -- and they are quacking good impersonators.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A woman in Quebec stopped by police walking a man on a leash during a coronavirus curfew insisted "she was walking her dog", which was permitted under the rules. 

  • South Korean officials issued a reminder to pregnant women to have enough pressed shirts, socks and underpants and frozen meals ready for their husbands when they are away in hospital giving birth.

How we laughed in 2021! Yes, the year was plagued by Covid, fires and floods... but it did throw up some weird and wonderful news to lift the spirits. 
Here is our selection:
 A final leak 
There was only so long US Secret Service agents guarding Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner could hold on...
Donald Trump's seemingly favourite child and her millionaire partner refused to let agents use any of the "6.5 bathrooms" in their Washington mansion, it was revealed days before her father left the White House in January.

