Frustrated nurse goes missing after failing to get promotion

An enrolled nurse working at Busolwe General Hospital in Butaleja District has gone missing after she reportedly failed to get a promotion.

Scovia Namataka, 33, who has been serving at the facility since 2013, went missing on May 28, after leaving behind a note in her rental room, indicating her frustration and potentially threatening to take her life.

According to the note seen by this publication, the nurse said she was frustrated for not being promoted to Assistant Nursing Officer.

“More than 10 years of service with added qualifications, no promotion! I can’t even be shortlisted for an interview. Why? Why? Why? Butaleja Local government, give my people answers. R.I.P,” the note reads in part.

Ms Namataka is a resident of Busolwe Central Zone, Busolwe Central Ward in Busolwe Town Council.

Bukedi South regional police spokesperson Johnson Moses Mugwe on Friday said they are investigating the matter.

He added that the nurse left her two children, one of three years and another of six months, locked up in the house.

“Our team of investigators led by the District Criminal Investigation Officer (CID), while documenting the scene found a suicide note, which she left behind,” he said.

Mr Mugwe explained that some concerned nurses on a fateful day went to find out why the children were crying only to find them locked up in a room.

“Attempts to reach her known phone contacts were futile as her phone was switched off,” Mr Mugwe said, adding that after rescuing the children, a report of disappearance was filed at Busolwe Police Station.

He said preliminary investigations indicate that the missing nurse had applied for a promotion to Assistant Nursing Officer but was not shortlisted.

“We believe this could have stressed her but efforts are on in regards to tracing for her. More inquiries surrounding this case are also ongoing,” Mr Mugwe said.

He advised parents and children who could be suffering from depression to seek help from the police and social workers.

Ms Namataka’s relatives told this newspaper that after upgrading her academic papers, she had hoped to get an immediate promotion. A senior civil servant at Butaleja District local government, who requested not to be named, said the nurse was conned Shs3 million two years back and another Shs2 million recently from people who promised to get her the promotion in vain.