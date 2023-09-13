Fugitive murder convict Mathew Kirabo to be extradited to Uganda

Fugitive Ugandan murder convict Dr Mathew Kirabo is set to be extradited to his country following his arrest by Kenya Interpol on Tuesday, police have confirmed.

Kirabo has been on the “most wanted” list since November 2021 when his name was populated into Interpol data, and a red notice issued against him.

“All this while, Interpol was monitoring his movement across the globe until when he was captured yesterday. They successfully identified him,” Ugandan police spokesperson Fred Enanga noted on Wednesday.

Kirabo, who escaped while on bail, was in May 2022 convicted in absentia by Mukono High Court for the July 10, 2015 murder of his Makerere University girlfriend Desire Mirembe Jemima.

Court observed that "Kirabo slit Mirembe's throat over a relationship gone sour before he dumped her body in a sugarcane plantation."

However, Kirabo's court sentence was deferred by Justice Henry Kaweesa, pending his capture.

“Arrangements are in place to hand him over to Interpol Uganda who will thereafter hand him to the Mukono High Court in liaison with the office of the DPP, CID and Kampala Metropolitan police,” Enanga revealed.

Additionally, he hailed Ugandan and Kenyan authorities for the “continued value of bilateral agreements in bringing people to account for alleged criminal actions.”