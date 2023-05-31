Gay Act draws calls for constitutional review by UN

The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has asked the government to review the 1995 Constitution because it is conflicting with the Anti-Homosexuality Act that President Museveni assented to.

Speaking at their farewell dinner on Monday, Julien Attakla Ayinon, the acting Country Representative for OHCHR, said the law assented to by President Museveni, on May 26 conflicts with the Ugandan Constitution and other international treaties.

He asked the government and other duty-bearers to ensure Uganda conforms to its human rights obligations under the Constitution and other human rights commitments.

“Just [on May 20], the Anti-Homosexuality Act was assented to by the President. As the High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said, this conflicts with the Ugandan Constitution and international treaties and requires urgent judicial review,” he said, adding: “Without human rights, nobody can live a happy life in dignity, nor survive.”

Mr Ayinon added that as they end operations in Uganda, the government, duty-bearers, the Uganda Human Rights Commission, and civil society actors should not forget the achievements and progress made over the years.

Swedish Ambassador Maria Hakansson, the only diplomat who spoke at the function, said human rights are part of her DNA.

“Respect for human rights and the United Nation’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights is a cornerstone within Sweden’s foreign policy. Human rights apply to all and are based on the idea that all people are born free and entitled to make their own decisions over their own lives,” she said.

Ms Hakansson explained that the Anti-Homosexuality Act violates a host of human rights, leads to violence, drives people against one another and leaves people behind and thereby undermining development.

Gen Jeje Odongo, the Foreign Affairs minister, who was represented by Amb Elly Kamhungye Kafeero, the director of Regional and International Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said it is ironic that the international community, which describes Uganda as a democratic country governed by its laws dedicated to protecting human rights, also describes it as a country which doesn’t respect human rights.

He added that they will continue engaging the international community through the Geneva office to clear such contradictions.