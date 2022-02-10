Mr Samuel Masereka, the NUP coordinator for Kasese (centre), is supported to walk at the party offices in Kampala last month. PHOTO/Abubaker Lubowa

Gen Kandiho, govt sued over alleged torture of NUP official

By  Juliet Kigongo  &  Veronica Kayaga

The former Chief of Military Intelligence, Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, has been dragged to the High Court in Kampala over alleged torture.
Mr Samuel Busindi Masereka, the coordinator of the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party for Kasese District, in his law suit filed on Tuesday, claims to have been arrested by men attached to the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), who held him incommunicado for 19 days, and subjected him to immense torture, for which he is seeking compensation.
Gen Kandiho was on Tuesday named Joint Chief of Staff of Uganda Police Force.

