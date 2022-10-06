Gen Kayanja summoned over 559-acre land row

The State House Land Unit has summoned Maj Gen Elly Kayanja over a land wrangle with about 4,000 residents in Bulindo, Kira Municipality, a day after Daily Monitor published an exclusive story on the matter.

In an October 4 letter authored by Brig (Rtd) M.S Lukyamuzi, the head of the presidential special taskforce on lands and environment, Gen Kayanja is wanted tomorrow alongside local leaders where the contested land is located.

“We received a petition from the occupants being affected by illegal eviction on their land by Maj Gen Elly Kayanja together with his agents acting on his behalf,” the summons read in part.

“The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to summon you for a fact finding meeting pertaining ownership of the above mentioned land, insecurity caused in the area and also to agree on the way forward in resolving the matter amicably, without fail, scheduled on October 7, at 11am at Mengo Lubiri Ring Road behind Kenlon Hotel. You are all requested to come along with all the necessary documents pertaining to your ownership for ease of reference,” the letter adds.

Other people summoned include the mayor of Kira Municipality, Mr Japhes Mukiibi Biimbwa, Mr John Tusiime, all claimants/ petitioners, and Kalikumutima & Co. Advocates.