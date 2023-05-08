Get lifesaving care to prevent maternal deaths – experts

Health experts have said that the delay to receive lifesaving care is one of the major reasons for preventable maternal and newborn deaths in Uganda.

Dr Jessica Nsungwa, the Commissioner of Maternal and Child Care at the Ministry of Health said most of the deaths registered are due to mothers delaying at the facilities without receiving the health care needed.

"Most mothers bleed a lot and this is as a result of delaying to be attended to at these facilities. We have been pushing for four visits for antenatal care but we want eight visits to help identify those with risks so that they can be catered for," she said.

Dr Nsungwa was speaking during the Save the Mothers East Africa 2023 conference at Uganda Christian University Mukono on Friday.

She said that as a government, they are looking at constructing a maternity unit for every sub-county and providing professionals to help mothers produce freely. She revealed that maternal mortality has reduced from 18 to between 10 and 14 mothers a day.

Dr Eve Nakabembe, a senior Obstetrician /Gynaecologist Lecturer and researcher at Makerere University said they want to reduce delays at health facilities by putting up functional maternity high-dependence Units (HDUs) to improve the survival of mothers with high-risk obstetric conditions.

"Health officials should give proper treatment to patients at the right time," she said.

The Executive Director of Save the Mothers East Africa, Edward Mukooza said their focus is on improving mothers' welfare by reducing risks leading to death while in the process of giving birth.