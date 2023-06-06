Ghetto Kids exit stage with their heads high

After five nights of live performances in the semi-finals, Britain’s Got Talent series 16 came to a climax on Sunday with Norwegian comedy performer Viggo Venn being announced the overall winner.

The public vote alone determines the winner in the final and the comedy dancer won after wowing audiences.

His win came with a cash prize of £250,000 (Shs1.6b) and a coveted spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

Uganda’s Triplets Ghetto Kids didn’t make the top three. They could only manage sixth spot of the top ten finalists.

Mr Viggo got 22.5 percent of the votes, followed by Lilliana Clifton with 13.1 percent and in third place was Irish schoolboy Cillian O’Connor with 11.8 percent. Others were singer Malakai Bayoh with 11.3 percent, dancer Musa Motha 10.9 percent followed by dance group the Triple Ghetto Kids at 10.1 percent, singer Amy Lou at 5.8 percent. Singer and actor Travis George with 4.4 percent, 11-year-old singer Olivia Lynes polled 4.2 percent, gymnastic pair Duo Odyssey got 3 percent while Tonikaku, a comedian, got 2.9 percent of the votes.

“We thank the Almighty GOD who has brought us this far. Without HIM, nothing would have been possible. We also thank @BGT who have given us the chance to showcase our talent at the world stage. Finally, we thank y’all for your unwavering support throughout the competition,” reads a statement from the official Twitter page of the Triplets Ghetto Kids.

Despite their loss, the dancers earned praise from the judging panel who acknowledged the talent they exhibited throughout the tournament.

Judge Bruno Tonioli, who gave them a golden buzzer that sent them to the semifinals, said: “Seeing you makes me feel happy to be alive... you really are the pride of Africa.”

“I can’t put it into words how much joy you have brought us this year. You’ve done Uganda proud”, said Judge Alesha Dixon said:

Head judge Simon Cowell asked the dancers to come back every single year.

“This isn’t easy, you’ve got a few days to prepare something, in terms of personality, talent, everything worked... for me by a mile this was your best performance,” he said.

Ugandans react

At home, Mr Andrew Ojok Oulanyah, the Member of Parliament for Omoro County, quoted Friedrich Nietzsche, by saying: “And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music.”

Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, the president of Opposition National Unity Platform party, said: “ Hard luck, Ghetto Kids. You didn’t win the BGT crown but you won the hearts of the world. Uganda is proud of you!”