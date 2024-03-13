Ghetto Kids perform  for royals in London

The Triplets Ghetto Kids were the only African creatives who performed at the 75th anniversary celebration of Commonwealth Service, held on Monday at Westminster Abbey in London.

“Now from Uganda. The Ghetto Kids, who through dance, aim to improve the lives of orphans like themselves,” an announcer introduced the group’s performance to the guests who were seated, eagerly waiting for their showcase.

The Ghetto Kids wore cultural attire. They were dressed in backcloth and leopard print tops, kikoyi, and head ribbons.

Making their way to the main area where the royals were seated, they performed folk songs from different Ugandan cultural tribes, mixing in their creative dances to the delight of Prince William and Queen Camilla and the entire audience.

Big performance

After their sensational performance, the group was given an ovation, marking yet again another big performance on a global stage.

Besides the Ugandan dancers, the event also had performances from Canadian pianist Spencer Klymyshyn, and the New Zealand soprano and baritone duo Isabella Moore and Benson Wilson.

Earlier this year, the dancers were selected among the 40 acts to take part in America’s Got Talent Fantasy League.

The Triplets Ghetto Kids last year made their debut on popular television show, Britain’s Got Talent, where they received a Golden buzzer from their first performance at the competition. They, however, did not win the competition but put up a great performance.

The group also made headlines last year for their incredible performance at the Confederation of African Football awards (CAF) at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco. Their dance moves and smiles not only left the audience beaming but also earned them a standing ovation.



Utility

Commonwealth Day is traditionally celebrated on the second Monday in March. The theme for this year’s Commonwealth Day and the forthcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), is ‘One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth’.

More than 56 nations will celebrate throughout this week, with representatives attending an event at the Commonwealth Secretariat’s headquarters in London.