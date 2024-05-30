GITEX: Major African tech show starts in Morocco

The second edition of the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition Africa (GITEX) opened in Marrakech on May 29 under the patronage of Moroccan King Mohammed VI.

The three-day event, billed as one of Africa's largest tech shows, brought together global leaders, IT titans such as Microsoft and Canon, as well as startups and innovators from over 130 nations worldwide.

Artificial Intelligence and its potential to boost Africa's economic and social development are at the forefront of the discussions that will also tackle other digital components like cyber security, digital health, and future finance, among others.

Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch who formally launched the gathering stated that GITEX Africa provides a venue for positioning Africa as a producer and consumer of digital technology.

"It is time for Africa to write a new chapter in its history, where digital innovation will be the main driver of our collective progress," he added.

Supporting Africa's digital transition

The Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform is partnering with the Digital Development Agency (ADD) to host the 2024 edition, which has about 1,500 exhibiting digital firms and start-ups.

Ghita Mezzour, the Moroccan Minister of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform, noted that the success of the first edition of GITEX Africa Morocco demonstrates Africa's persistent embrace of digital technologies.

Hundreds of people are seen during the opening day of the GITEX Africa expo in Marrakech, Morocco on May 29, 2024.

For ADD General Director Mohammed Drissi Melyani the 3-day event provides an opportunity to enhance and support Africa's digital transformation progress.

Boost for startups

This year’s expo also includes the North Star Africa startup exhibition, which will bring together a diverse group of award-winning techpreneurs.

According to a fact sheet distributed at the event, creative, unrestrained, and forward-thinking entrepreneurs and founders will collaborate with accelerators and investors from Africa and around the world to expand business opportunities in a region capable of raising $10 billion in venture capital funds by 2025.

According to Trixie LohMairmand, Executive Vice President, Events Management at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the North Star Africa is expanding its reach to Africa and beyond, inspiring investors to seek out and build the next potential unicorns that will solve Africa's most pressing concerns.