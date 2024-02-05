Goal setting helped us to excel – Makerere’s best

At least three Makerere students from different academic disciplines were awarded Academic Excellence Awards for being the best undergraduate performers in humanities and sciences during the recently concluded 74th graduation.

Mr Silas Tusubira Wamala who graduated with a Bachelor of Chinese and Asian Studies together with Mr Kevin Atukunda, who graduated with a Bachelor of International Business were both awarded under the category of Humanities after tying with a Cumulative Grade Point of 4.84.

Mr Charles Godfrey Ruhweza was also recognized as the best-performing undergraduate student in the category of Sciences with a Cumulative Grade Point of 4.80.

Each of these students was given Shs1 million as an award by the Makerere University Alumni Association dubbed ‘Makerere University Convocation’.

Charles Godfrey Ruhweza

Ruhweza, 24, a son of Ms Beatrice Nyakake and Mr Tom Kaliisa from Kyankaramata village, Kyenjojo District told this publication that the award paid off his hard work.

Mr Charles Godfrey Ruhweza, the best undergraduate student in sciences (centre) with his parents at the 74th graduation ceremony at Makerere University on February 2, 2024.

“This is a very big achievement to me but being recognized as the best science student in the whole university is overwhelming. This is something I wasn't expecting and surely it's a miracle from God. I attribute this to my parents and friends not forgetting God who held me through this journey,” he added.

Before joining Makerere University on government sponsorship, Ruhweza started formal education at Buyinja Primary School in Kasangati where he scored 8 aggregates in the Primary Leaving Examination in 2011.

He later joined Bright Trust Secondary School in Kyengera on a full bursary. He scored 21 aggregates in the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE).

Ruhweza dropped out of school for a year because his parents, who are peasants, were unable to raise his school fees. However, he later joined A-level in 2017 at St Elizabeth Senior Secondary School, in Wakiso District and pursued PEM/ICT in which he scored 20 points in Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE).

Ruhweza’s dream of doing civil engineering was shut down when the government gave him a Mechanical Engineering course at Uganda's oldest university.

“I thank God because if it wasn't the government sponsorship, I wouldn't have made it through the university because even the upkeep I survived on was the money we received from the government,” he said.

He advised the continuing students to set targets and work towards achieving them.

Mr Silas Tusubira Wamala

24-year-old Tusubira, a son of Mr Moses Wamala and Ms Marion Namusoke from Fort Portal District says getting a first class and being recognized is his answered prayer.

“I feel a step closer to my dreams. I prayed and worked hard to get a first-class degree. I fasted and prayed for it because I wanted to make my mother proud. She was my rock and encouraged me to keep going even when I felt like giving up. I had to work 10 times harder because the competition was tight, and I had told myself I was getting a first-class no matter what,” he said.

Tusubira went to Hormisdallen Primary School Kamwokya for his Primary Education and later joined Uganda Martyrs High School Rubaga for both his Ordinary and Advanced levels. He Joined Makerere University in 2020 on private sponsorship.

Mr Tusubira experienced the challenge of balancing academics with social life, as well as learning a new language (Chinese) which he said was very complex and difficult because it was his first time to do it.

"I was surrounded by very brilliant friends, we encouraged each other to work hard and attain good grades. I and my friends have all excelled academically and I’m proud of them,” he adds.

Mr Tusubira hopes to pursue a master’s degree in international relations and become a diplomat.

“Don’t give up. Keep chasing your dreams. If you keep busy and work hard then victory is up for grabs,” he advised the continuing students.

Mr Kevin Atukunda

Mr Kevin Atukunda, graduated from the affiliated Makerere University School of Business which he joined in 2020 on government sponsorship after attaining 20 points in HED/ICT (History, Entrepreneurship and Divinity/ICT) in Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education at Mbarara High School.

Mr Kevin Atukunda, one of the best undergraduate students at the 74th graduation (centre) with his parents at Makerere University on February 1, 2024. PHOTO | FRANK BAGUMA

Atukunda 23, a son of Mr Erias Muramuzi and Ms Allen Teshemerirwe from Bushenyi District finished his Primary Seven in 2012 at Parental Care Primary School in Bushenyi with 11 aggregates in PLE.

He joined Mbarara High School for both Ordinary and Advanced levels. He attained a first grade of 22 aggregates at O'Level.

“When I joined campus, my goal was to get a first-class degree and be retained as a lecturer," he said.

“Putting God first, integrity, seeking advice, doing research, being open-minded, listening, setting goals, commitment, hard work, confidence as well as helping and sharing also helped me to beat all odds and excel,” he added.

Atukunda says he hopes to excel in Masters, PhD and other academic levels and also make a good family and support his children to attain their dreams.

He urged the continuing students to learn to share knowledge with their colleagues through discussions, attend all lectures and carefully listen to their lecturers.