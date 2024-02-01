Makerere student who lost fingers to tear gas canister graduates

Makerere University student who lost fingers in 2022 after a teargas canister lobbed by riot police exploded in his hands during a protest at the university has graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Sciences.

Popularly known among fellow students as Sebzo, Mr Richard Ssebuganda’s resilience was awarded Wednesday as he stood tall among the 12,913 graduates at the ongoing Makerere 74th graduation ceremony.

Filled with excitement, Mr Ssebuganda took to his X, formerly Twitter, to laud his parents for their unwavering support.

“Gallons of tears shielded around my heart with a thick membrane but regardless, congrats to me: wanna appreciate whoever ensured my resumption to school. Special thanks to mum and dad: there's a lot to talk about, however, the journey ahead is huge....,”he posted.

Mr Ssebuganda lost his fingers on February 5.

On a fateful day, police had had running battles with Makerere University students who were protesting the institution’s decision to teach students online, saying many of their colleagues could not afford it.

Police used tear gas to disperse the students and one of the canisters landed on Ssebuganda’s bed but did not explode.

When he returned to his room after his lectures, Ssebuganda picked up the canister to throw it out through the window but it exploded in his hand.

Inspired by a commitment to activism and a desire to advocate for others, Mr Ssebuganda enrolled for a second Bachelor degree at Uganda Christian University, this time in Law. He aspires to become a medical lawyer. In order to streamline policies to ensure better medical policies in the country.

In an interview with this publication, Mr Ssebuganda described his academic journey as a challenging one, coupled with some disappointments, depression and pain.

“There was a time I was subjected to eight surgeries at Mulago national referral hospital,” he explained.

He has not found a coping mechanism to all these but feels that studying hard as well as activism will help him overcome his frustration and cope with his scars.