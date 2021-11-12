Students head home after government shut down schools due to Covid-19 mid-2021. PHOTO/XINHUA

|

National

Prime

Gov't has no capacity to rescue private institutions

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

What you need to know:

  • Shs1.06t Appeal. The Uganda Bankers Association has asked the government to establish a fund worth of $300m (Shs1.06 trillion) to enable private schools prepare for the reopening.
     

The government has said it is not able to finance private schools’ recovery from pandemic-induced shocks.

