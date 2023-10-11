Gov't to invest in youth innovations

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mr Thomas Tayebwa has said that the government will start earmarking billions of shillings to fund university innovation hubs to transform different youth innovations into scalable businesses.

Currently, the government gives each public university the research and innovation funds with Makerere University taking the lion share of Shs30 billion but majority invested in research.

Mr Tayebwa said that by investing into innovation hubs that directly impact on students, the government is sure that many youths will get employed hence broadening the tax base.

“For a long time our tax to GDP has stuck at 13 percent, yet I see here are potential tax payers and we know that supporting your innovations will help us increase the number of taxpayers,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker made these remarks while opening the Youth Innovation and Expo at Makerere University on October 6.

The expo was organised by Makerere University in partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), under the theme: "Fostering Innovations for Uganda's Transformational Development."

He cautioned youths to tame their excessive spending and poor saving culture which he said will cost them development.

“The problem with most youths is overspending the small they have. You eat and when you are full, then you save, you can’t develop like that,” he said, adding, “Don’t think UNDP will keep giving you free money. They are only giving you seeds, and you have to save from the little you have.”

Government he said, has enabled a very conducive environment in which the youth can leverage and develop themselves.

“You can decide to join the group that complains [but remember] it’s only you who can make yourself successful.

The Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe in his remarks said that the University has taken a strategic path of research and innovations with an aim of passing out job creators rather than job seekers.

“At Makerere University, we firmly believe that the jobs driving our nation's progress will emerge from the innovative minds of our youth. Our Innovation Hub is designed to provide our youth with the platform to nurture their ideas and turn them into reality.”

He added, “Makerere University has resolved to be a leader in research and innovations because we realize that we must empower these youths to create jobs for themselves and for other people who are less disadvantaged than them,”

Prof Nawangwe believes that the country has very enterprising youths who if helped will move the country forward.

The UNDP Uganda Resident Representative, Ms Elsie Attafuah underscored the importance of innovation especially in a world of uncertainties – climate crisis, Covid-19 and other things.

“What COVID taught us, it opened our eyes to innovation, and I think some of the best innovations we’ve seen came out during Covid-19. We must ensure that we are building resilience to crises and shocks as we move forward.”

She also noted there is need for innovation because of unevenness in development progress.

“We signed up the 2030 agenda, where we’ve said that we are going to reduce poverty inequality together to make sure that there are many things that will happen but that have not happened.”

Ms. Attafuah reported that only 12 percent of the sustainable development goals are on track and 30% of them are retrogressive. She added that in the case of Uganda, only 26% of sustainable development goals are on track, 54% are slowing and 20% are deteriorating.

“Now, by extension of our national development plan at mid-term, we only managed to address 70percent of the targets. It’s telling us that in the midst of an evenness in development progress, we must redouble our efforts, we must invest in innovations and solutions that will help us to progress as a country.”

Over 50 different youth innovators including; students, non-students, PWDs showcased their creations between Friday and Saturday.

Among them was a 23 year old, Ms Joanitah Namusabi, who makes necklaces, bangles and key-holders from beads