Government allows incoming passengers to go home after testing

Incoming passengers check their body temperature on arrival at Entebbe International Airport. Photo | Eve Muganga

By  Eve Muganga

  • This was confirmed by Dr Atek Kagirita, the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Deputy Incident Commander while addressing Members of the Parliamentary Committee on Health at Entebbe International Airport on Thursday.

The government through the Ministry of Health has allowed incoming passengers at Entebbe International Airport to proceed to their homes or hotels for self-isolation after testing for covid19.

