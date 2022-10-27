Government rules out city lockdown

The government has no intention at the moment to impose localised lockdown in Kampala metropolitan due to Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), Information minister Chris Baryomunsi said last evening.

“We are still studying the trends and if it becomes necessary we can consider the lockdown, but for now we are focusing on tracing the contacts of positive cases,” said Dr Baryomunsi, a medical doctor.

He added: “People should not look at restricted movement in a bad way because it is one of the known public health preventive measures. Whereas movements were restricted in Mubende and Kassanda [districts, the epicenter of the outbreak], given the current hard economic conditions and Kampala being the heart of the economy, a lockdown would be very undesirable in the city.”

The rapid spread of EVD has given rise to speculation that the government is likely to restrict movements into, and out of, the capita and its neighbouring Wakiso and Mukono Districts.

“People should be vigilant, and continue to observe the Ministry of Health guidelines as well as reporting of any suspected cases. Hopefully we shall not have movement restrictions in Kampala. But if the public is reluctant and the situation gets out of hand, then the lockdown will be inevitable” Dr Baryomunsi said.

What they say

“It (lockdown) will be very unfortunate.We think with the commitment and collaboration with the business community, we can fight Ebola…we just request the science team to find better ways we can fight the disease than the lockdown…we are still suffering from the effects of the lockdown of Covid19, so it’s like we are moving back.” Tadieus Musoke, chairman, Kampala Capital Traders Association

“The government should instead sensitise us on the preventive measures. We need to take precautions such that the Ebola Virus Disease does not escalate in Kampala. The government … before thinking of implementing a lockdown should think of its demerits [to individuals and economy].” Christopher Mugwanya, national treasurer, Proprietors of Private Educational Institutions’ Association In Uganda