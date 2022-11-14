Government tasks schools on teaching agriculture

The Ministry of Education and Sports has plans to strengthen the lower secondary syllabus for the Agriculture subject so that it can become compulsory for the Senior One and Senior Two classes.

While the Lower Secondary Curriculum rolled out in 2021 for schools emphasises agriculture as one of the major subjects to empower learners with new skills, several schools are yet to roll out the subject in line with the country’s aspiration of promoting the agriculture sector.

“The ministry has realised that empowering the young generation with the required agriculture skills will not only work out for children in schools but can help them transfer the same skills back home,” Mr George Mutekanga, the assistant commissioner-in-charge of private schools, said.

He made the remarks at the weekend while officially handing over a trophy to Ndejje Secondary School at the school premises, after they won the first position for the National Agriculture Education Show.

“Students should know the value of agriculture and how to add value to a sector that employs more than 80 percent of the population. The Lower Secondary Curriculum emphasises agriculture as a subject for the young learners but many schools are yet to fully streamline it as guided,” Mr Mutekanga said.

He added: “For the first time, we have successfully introduced to the young learners, the basics that impact the core values of understanding agriculture with a view of promoting the sector to the young generation. You need to have your own farm enterprises back home and at school.”

The Education Show attracted 56 schools that competed in the essay writing, quiz, debates and showcasing of the different agriculture-related products.

Mr Moses Olok, the Education Show’s organising committee member, said this is the first platform that will be held annually for schools to showcase and promote agriculture skilling for their students.