Government yet to reinstate former PS  Kagole

By ANTHONY WESAKA

KAMPALA- Former Judiciary permanent secretary, Mr Kagole Kivumbi is yet to reinstated close to two months after court ruled that his indefinite forced leave was illegal.

On December 15, 2020, the High Court in Kampala ruled that the indefinite leave imposed on Mr Kagole, 15 months ago was in the initial stages justified but it has since become illegal.

Presiding judge Musa Ssekaana then ordered the lifting of the said indefinite leave.

“In the beginning, it was legal and reasonable in the circumstances but after such a long time, it became illegal and unreasonable since the head of Public Service, who communicated the decision, has not given any definite answer when the forced leave will end.

The unending investigation for this period of time would imply that there was no wrongdoing and the continued forced leave ought to be lifted so that Mr Kagole’s rights are not abused endlessly,” Justice Ssekaana ruled.

However, despite the court ruling, the authorities have not reinstated Mr Kagole. Last week, the head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, Dr John Mitala said Mr Kagole knows how court orders are effected.

“Don’t assume that we have delayed to have him redeployed. Mr Kagole knows what is going on,” Dr Mitala said.

When contacted Mr Don Wanyama, the senior presidential press secretary, said: “The legal team will brief him (President Museveni) and he will respond. I can’t tell you with certainty when this will be,” Mr Wanyama said by telephone yesterday.



Likewise, Mr Jim Mugunga the spokesperson of the Finance ministry that was instructed to carry out investigations against Mr Kagole referred this newspaper to Dr Mitala.

Mr Kagole was sent on forced leave by Dr Mitala on July 26, 2019 on the President ’s directive and he was replaced by Mr Pius Bigirimana.

He was accused of financial impropriety involving Shs34b meant for Judiciary activities.

