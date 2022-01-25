Governor failed the economy – FDC

FDC spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda (L), party president Patrick Oboi Amuriat (C) and Hoima City Woman MP Asanasi Nyakato at a party retreat recently. PHOTO | RACHEL MABALA

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • Addressing journalists at their offices in Najjanankumbi, the FDC party president, Mr Patrick Oboi Amuriat, said the country’s interest rates remained high and the country is highly indebted.

The Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) yesterday accused former Governor of Bank of Uganda Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile of failing to stabilise the economy despite his expertise in economics.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.