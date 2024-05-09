Govt assures Ugandans on recalled AstraZeneca jabs

The withdrawal of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from the market amid complaints of rare but life-threatening side effects has triggered mixed reactions among Ugandans who took the jabs.

Reuters, a United Kingdom-based news agency, on Tuesday reported that the drug maker, AstraZeneca had initiated the worldwide withdrawal of its Covid-19 vaccines citing a “surplus of available updated vaccines” ever since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Asked whether recalls should concern Ugandans, Dr Michael Baganizi, the head of the immunisation programme at the Health ministry, told this publication that Uganda does not currently have any AstraZeneca vaccines.

“AstraZeneca Covid vaccine was a World Health Organisation (WHO) Emergency use listed vaccine, meaning that at the time, with the evidence available, the benefits were deemed to outweigh the potential side effects,” he said.

Dr Baganizi added: “Like any other drug, it was noted that there was a rare possibility of clot formation with the vaccine. All medicines have their side effects, but must be in such a small proportion to be acceptable by WHO before they can give clearance. Those who took the vaccine and are healthy up to now, should have nothing to be worried about.”

The immunisation boss also believes the decision by the manufacturer was “for business” because demand is very low to sustain the production costs.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health indicate that since the outbreak in the country in 2020, more than 170,000 people have been infected with Covid-19 and from this 3,632 died. To address the spread of the disease, the government started Covid-19 vaccination in March 2021 using the AstraZeneca vaccines donated by the Covax facility, a global sharing initiative.

And so far, statistics from the Health ministry indicate that more than 26 million doses of different types of vaccines have been administered in the country.

The move by AstraZeneca to recall its vaccines followed reports that it admitted before the court that its vaccine “can, in rare cases, cause Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS)” –blood clots.

On Tuesday, Telegraph, a British newspaper, reported that TTS – which stands for Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome – has been linked to at least 81 deaths in the UK as well as hundreds of serious injuries. AstraZeneca is being sued by more than 50 alleged victims and grieving relatives in a High Court case .

Last month, the newspaper said the victims and grieving relatives are “seeking damages estimated to be worth up to £100 million”.

“A very rare adverse event called Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS), involving unusual and severe blood clotting events associated with low platelet counts, has been reported after vaccination with this [AstraZeneca] vaccine. In countries with ongoing SARS-CoV-2 transmission, the benefit of vaccination in protecting against Covid-19 far outweighs the risks,” information from the WHO reads.

The global health agency also advises that “clinicians should be alert to any new, severe, persistent headache or other significant symptoms, such as severe abdominal pain and shortness of breath, with an onset between four to 20 days” after vaccination with AstraZeneca.

Prof David Serwadda, a scientist heading the government Covid-19 vaccine advisory committee, said: “I do not think this worry is warranted in our case here in Uganda. For some reason, despite the large number of people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine, side effects were very rare.”

Reactions...

Mr Fred Semakula, a chef.

I got the AstraZeneca vaccine jab. I have heard reports of people who got this vaccine who died but I am not sure if such reports are correct.

Dr Moses Isiagi, a medical doctor.

I took Moderna and Pfizer jabs. Ever since Igot those jabs, I have not had cough and flu. Even if I get them, they will be mild.

Mr Joseph Betunga, a businessman.

I took AstraZeneca and I have no side effects but a friend of mine told me ever since he took the vaccine his head hasn’t been stable, he feels headache all the time.

Ibrahim Matovu, interior designer.

I do not take drugs. I allow my body to fight diseases on its own and sometimes use natural concoctions.

Susan Apolot, a businesswoman.

I took AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson jabs. I didn’t have side effects except flu and headache when I took AstraZeneca.

Mr Arafat Yasin, a driver.

I don’t remember the name of the vaccine I took but I remember it was from India. I don’t know whether it is safe or whether it kills people.