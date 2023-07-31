Govt, Catholic Church launch Karamoja varsity

The quest for a university in Karamoja Sub-region will soon turn into a reality, after the government, in collaboration with the Catholic Church, launched the construction works for the Peace and Technology University in Kotido District on Saturday.

Vice President Jessica Alupo represented President Museveni to launch the project, which will be in Losilang Ward, Kotido Municipality, to foster peace and education in the Great Lakes Region.

The project is being spearheaded by Kotido Catholic Diocese Bishop Dominic Eibu, and the Catholic Lawyers’ Society International.

The university is expected to teach courses in the areas of computer science and applied technology, oil and gas, metals industry and education. Others are peace and security studies, environment, agriculture and veterinary medicine, health sciences, business, entrepreneurship and law.

Ms Alupo said: “The university will help conduct research and build capacity of the youth, women and community leaders, develop knowledge and community-based peace and infrastructure to promote harmony, security, and stability in the region.”

She further said when completed, the university, which is the first ever in Karamoja Sub-region, will develop appropriate technology to harness natural resources for wealth creation and integral human development.

She assured locals and development partners that the government supported the establishment of the university from inception and that it would ensure its sustainability. Ms Alupo informed the audience that as deputy chancellor and President Museveni as chancellor, they would ensure that all programmes are relevant in the job market.

“As a government, we support the idea of the peace programmes,” she said.

She further urged the residents to embrace it, explaining that they want Karamoja to be part of the rest of Uganda without those isolated incidences of cattle-rustling.

Bishop Eibu said the university is going to be solid because it’s being constructed in the heart of Karamoja and shall play a transformative role in the area.

He asked the government to support the initiative to ensure it becomes a success, adding that its success is also good for the government.

“Together, we should hold this project at heart for the good of Karamoja and the Great Lakes Region,” the bishop said.

Mr Soverino Twinobusingye, the president of Catholic Lawyers’ Society International, appealed to all young and old to utilise the university by acquiring knowledge and skills that will help them transform their lives.