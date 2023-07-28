Court releases Minister Lugoolobi’s diplomatic passport

Court in Kampala on Friday granted an application by the State Minister for Planning, Mr Amos Lugoloobi, seeking to have his diplomatic passport indefinitely.

The trial registrar at the Anti-Corruption Court, Ms Lamunu Pamela Ocaya allowed Mr Lugoloobi’s application to enable him carry out his ministerial duties.

She however, directed the minister’s lawyers to always officially inform the registrar about the minister’s travels out of the country, furnishing evidence indicating destination, date of departure and return. The registrar said failure to inform court about the minister’s travel would lead to recalling the passport but all the other bail conditions remain unchanged.

On April 20, 2023, the Ntenjeru north MP was granted bail by the Principal Senior Grade One Magistrate, Ebert Asiimwe following his detention over Karamoja iron sheets scandal.

His passport had been retained by court as one of the bail conditions in a case in which he’s accused of dealing with suspect property (iron sheets).

“I do find that circumstances warrant the variation of the bail condition to release the said passport into the custody of the applicant indefinitely for reasons that the applicant is a serving minister of State for Finance and Planning who has satisfied court that indeed the nature of his job requires frequent travels out of the country,” Ms Lamunu held.

Ms Lumunu further said she was cognizant of the fact that some of the travels require prior visa and travel arrangements depending on the laws of different countries.

“It is no doubt that sometimes procedures for such arrangements are elaborate and require time. Court will not want to curtail the operations of other entities when indeed Rule 21(1) supra empowers it to vary conditions of bail when it finds that the circumstances warrant so,” Ms Lumunu ruled.

The registrar further noted that it was of comfort to court that Mr Lugoolobi’s passport was released to him twice before for such official duties and he duly returned it.

Other securities such as a land title and national identity card still remain in court.

“I believe the respondent will not be prejudiced in any way if the application is granted since it does not exempt the applicant from attending his trial hence does not offend Articles 28 and 44 of the Constitution that provide for right to a fair trial,” Ms Lumunu ruled.

In his application, Mr Lugoloobi had stated that he needed his diplomatic passport, arguing that his line of work requires him to attend a plethora of financial meetings on behalf of the government.