Govt commissions Shs18.5b projects to boost Agriculture in Kamwenge

Government has commissioned Shs18.5billion infrastructure projects in Kamwenge District to boost commercial agriculture and provide farmers with better access to markets.

The initiative is expected to significantly improve livelihoods of local farmers by creating markets for agricultural produce.

On Tuesday, lands minister Judith Nabakooba officially inaugurated the projects developed under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) program with funding from the World Bank.

The newly commissioned projects encompass various establishments including a playground, two resource centers at Nkoma-Katalyeba Town Council and Nkoma Sub-County headquarters, as well as 16.93 kilometers and 21.48 kilometers of first-class murram roads.

Additionally, the projects feature the creation of two markets.

Kamwange District leaders said the commissioned infrastructures will bridge the gap between the growing demand for service delivery and the rapid urban expansion observed in the area.

According to Nabakooba, government chose to implement these projects in Kamwenge District due to its role as a refugee host community.

"These initiatives will enhance physical planning, ensure secure land tenure, and provide both local communities and refugees with access to essential static infrastructure investments," she remarked.

Kibale East lawmaker and agriculture minister Frank Tumwebaze urged residents to make full use of the projects to elevate their living standards.

He also appealed to government to allocate further resources towards similar initiatives in the future, to extend services to rural communities.

Construction of a playground in Nkoma-Katalyeba Town Council cost Shs3.8billion with works done by M/S Oceanntech General Holdings Limited.

Two resource centers were built at Nkoma-Katalyeba Town Council and Nkoma Sub-County headquarters. The contract for the resource centre was given to M/S S/M Kirimi Enterprise Limited at Shs1billion.

It included the construction of a VIP latrine, fencing the structure, a well-paved ground parking area, walkways and electrical and firefighting fittings among others.

The Nkoma Sub-County resource center cost Shs974 million.

Two murram roads were upgraded to grade C. These include the Mabale-Kabuga-Rukunyu Hospital Road (16.93km) in Nkoma Sub-county which cost Shs1bn.

Another road is Businge-Kantembwe-Buregyeya-Nkoma road which stretches up to 21.48km and it costs Shs1.8bn.